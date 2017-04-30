Greenwood thumps softball in home finale
n The start of the 6A-West Conference Tournament was pushed back to Monday.
Sunday, April 30, 2017
Greenwood banged out 15 hits in four innings to hand Siloam Springs its 10th straight loss on Tuesday in the Lady Panthers' final regular season softball game.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.