Benjamin, Clemens retire from CPG
Wednesday, August 2, 2017
Dr. George Benjamin and Dr. Dale Clemens, representing a combined 78 years of experience in the medical field, retired from Community Physicians Group last month.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.