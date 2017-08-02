City taking comments on manufactured home moratorium
Wednesday, August 2, 2017
Staff members with the city of Siloam Springs have had a busy summer, as a pair of moratoriums have staff members turning out major revisions to two different areas of city code.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.