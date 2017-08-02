Fill the Bus, Aug. 4-5
Wednesday, August 2, 2017
Bright Futures Siloam Springs is partnering with United Way and Siloam Springs Walmart Supercenter to fill a school bus with backpacks and school supplies for kids in need this Friday and Saturday.
