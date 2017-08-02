Nokes visits Rotary Club

Photo submitted Will Nokes, left, an upcoming senior at Siloam Springs High School, was the guest speaker for the Siloam Springs Rotary Club on Tuesday, July 25. Nokes was sponsored by the Siloam Springs Rotary Club to attend Boys State earlier this summer and shared his experience with writing legislation on simpler voting, visiting the Capitol, and interacting with our government alongside 600 other young men. The Rotary Club meets from noon to 1 p.m. each Tuesday in the Dye Conference Room at John Brown University.

Photo submitted Will Nokes, left, an upcoming senior at Siloam Springs High School, was the guest speaker for the Siloam Springs Rotary Club on Tuesday, July 25. Nokes was sponsored by the Siloam Springs Rotary Club to attend Boys State earlier this summer and shared his experience with writing legislation on simpler voting, visiting the Capitol, and interacting with our government alongside 600 other young men. The Rotary Club meets from noon to 1 p.m. each Tuesday in the Dye Conference Room at John Brown University.