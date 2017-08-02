NWA Children's Shelter gives update

Photo submitted Maury Peterson, executive director of the Northwest Arkansas Children’s Shelter, was the guest speaker for the Siloam Springs Kiwanis Club on July 26. Peterson shared with the club how the children’s shelter helps the lives of abused and maltreated children in the area. Kiwanis Club president Steve Onnen will be showing the recorded winning presentation from the national champion John Brown University Enactus Team at the club’s meeting on Aug. 2. The Kiwanis Club meets from noon to 1 p.m. each Wednesday in the Dye Conference Room on the campus of John Brown University.

