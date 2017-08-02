Pickling in the park
Wednesday, August 2, 2017
Michael Burchfiel/Herald-Leader Professional Chef Dorothy Hall educated onlookers in the art of pickling and lacto-fermentation on Saturday, July 22, during the farmers market. The professional proceeded to perform the pickling-process presentation for the people positioned in her proximity at the park.
