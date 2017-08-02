August will see the Great American Eclipse of the Sun! The line of totality will pass within one day's drive of approximately 20 million people across the United States. I am sure you will hear radio announcements, science shows and television programs presenting the details of the eclipse -- watch all of them that you can.

