Girls golfers finish third

Spencer Tirey/NWA Democrat Gazette Siloam Springs senior golfer Brinkley Beever putts on hole No. 1 on Thursday at Springdale Country Club as Springdale Har-Ber golfer Abbey Ott looks on. The golfers where competing in the Springdale Har-Ber Wildcat Invitational golf tournament.

SPRINGDALE -- Siloam Springs' girls golf team got its season started Thursday on a strong note.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.

Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.