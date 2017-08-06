Truck, train collide in Westville, Okla.
Sunday, August 6, 2017
WESTVILLE, Okla. -- Fire Chief John Hembree confirmed one person had died in an accident involving a truck and train in Westville, Okla., Friday morning. The victim's identity was not released as of presstime.
