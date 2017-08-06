Graham Thomas/Siloam Sunday Emergency crews responded to a train-truck accident Friday morning near Industrial Park Road and Cemetery Road in Westville, Okla. Officials confirmed there was a fatality in the accident.

WESTVILLE, Okla. -- Fire Chief John Hembree confirmed one person had died in an accident involving a truck and train in Westville, Okla., Friday morning. The victim's identity was not released as of presstime.