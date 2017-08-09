JBU volleyball signs two
Wednesday, August 9, 2017
John Brown University volleyball coach Ken Carver announced on Friday, Aug. 4, the signing of a pair of student-athletes to letters of intent to continue their academic and athletic careers as Golden Eagles.
