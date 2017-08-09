Last Second Saturday Music features Ceol na Croi
Wednesday, August 9, 2017
"Ceol na Croi," a dynamic, traditional Irish music trio from Houston, Texas, will be the featured performers at Second Saturday Music on Aug. 12.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.