Lundstrum awarded for fiscally conservative voting record

Photo submitted State Rep. Robin Lundstrum (R-District 87) received the “Calvin Coolidge Heroes of Freedom Award” from Conduit for Commerce for her voting record on fiscal conservative issues in the 91st General Assembly legislative session.

State Rep. Robin Lundstrum (R-District 87) has received a "Calvin Coolidge Heroes of Freedom Award" from Conduit for Commerce for her outstanding voting record on fiscal conservative issues in the 91st General Assembly legislative session.