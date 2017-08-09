Lundstrum awarded for fiscally conservative voting record
Wednesday, August 9, 2017
State Rep. Robin Lundstrum (R-District 87) has received a "Calvin Coolidge Heroes of Freedom Award" from Conduit for Commerce for her outstanding voting record on fiscal conservative issues in the 91st General Assembly legislative session.
