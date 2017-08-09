New opportunities at the library
Wednesday, August 9, 2017
More than 500 online continuing education classes are now available to patrons of Siloam Springs Public Library through Universal Classes for Libraries. These are video-based courses for patrons with a library card who are interested in professional and personal growth. You can learn on your own time and at your own pace. There is a wide range of subjects from personal finance to yoga. Expert instructors will be giving continual feedback. You have up to six months to complete a class. CEU certificates are available for those who need or want them. Please contact a library staff member for more details. Visit our library's website and enroll today. The library's website is www.siloamsprings.com/library. Learn anything, anytime, anywhere!
