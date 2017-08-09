New opportunities at the library

More than 500 online continuing education classes are now available to patrons of Siloam Springs Public Library through Universal Classes for Libraries. These are video-based courses for patrons with a library card who are interested in professional and personal growth. You can learn on your own time and at your own pace. There is a wide range of subjects from personal finance to yoga. Expert instructors will be giving continual feedback. You have up to six months to complete a class. CEU certificates are available for those who need or want them. Please contact a library staff member for more details. Visit our library's website and enroll today. The library's website is www.siloamsprings.com/library. Learn anything, anytime, anywhere!

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.

Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.