School schedule changes to make transportation more efficient

All bus routes will pick students up 10 minutes earlier

By Janelle Jessen

Wednesday, August 9, 2017

Print item

Janelle Jessen/Herald-Leader Siloam Springs Schools added two new buses to their fleet this year. This 77-passenger International brand bus was delivered last week and a second International brand bus is expected to be delivered this week. The total cost for the two buses is $190,136. The buses will be used for routes, but have cargo storage underneath and air conditioning so they can also be used as travel buses, according to Steve Avery, director of the transportation department.
Zoom

Janelle Jessen/Herald-Leader Siloam Springs Schools added two new buses to their fleet this year. This 77-passenger International brand bus was delivered last week and a second International brand bus is expected to be delivered this week. The total cost for the two buses is $190,136. The buses will be used for routes, but have cargo storage underneath and air conditioning so they can also be used as travel buses, according to Steve Avery, director of the transportation department.

Parents should be aware of a few changes in school start times, bus pickup times and bus traffic as they get ready to send students back to school on Monday.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.

Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.