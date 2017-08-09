School schedule changes to make transportation more efficient

Janelle Jessen/Herald-Leader Siloam Springs Schools added two new buses to their fleet this year. This 77-passenger International brand bus was delivered last week and a second International brand bus is expected to be delivered this week. The total cost for the two buses is $190,136. The buses will be used for routes, but have cargo storage underneath and air conditioning so they can also be used as travel buses, according to Steve Avery, director of the transportation department.