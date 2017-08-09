Siloam Springs Police Department joins food partnership program
Wednesday, August 9, 2017
The Siloam Springs Police Department became the sixth law enforcement agency to join the Northwest Arkansas Food Bank's food partnership program. The first set of 48 boxes were delivered to the police department on Tuesday, Aug. 2.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.