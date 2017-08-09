Siloam Springs Police Department joins food partnership program

By Special to the Herald-Leader

Wednesday, August 9, 2017

Photo submitted DeAndra Strickland, school resource officer with the Siloam Springs Police Department, and several of her fellow officers unload food boxes Wednesday, Aug. 2, from a Northwest Arkansas Food Bank van. The boxes will be used by officers to assist families in need. Siloam Springs is the sixth law enforcement agency to join in the Food Bank&#8217;s program, which is sponsored by Woodland Research.
The Siloam Springs Police Department became the sixth law enforcement agency to join the Northwest Arkansas Food Bank's food partnership program. The first set of 48 boxes were delivered to the police department on Tuesday, Aug. 2.

