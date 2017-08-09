Summer at Camp Siloam

Photo submitted Summer staffers Drake Penzo of Conway, Hannah Poor of Siloam Springs, Brenna Bergeron of Goddard, Kan., and Jocelyn Stevens of Fresno, Calif., show off their smiles during the famous ‘Siloam’ song.

At Camp Siloam, children and youth come with the expectation of God moving in big ways. From the most broken of families, to the strongest of relationships, campers come ready to worship their Heavenly Father in an environment where they not only feel safe, but feel freed from the burdens that this world is weighing them down with.