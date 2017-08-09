Taking the dive
Wednesday, August 9, 2017
The sky over the Siloam Springs Municipal Airport was filled Saturday with some of the Children's Advocacy Center's strongest supporters, as fundraisers took a jump for a cause this weekend. Supporters who had raised over $1,000 in pledges completed one day of skydives on Saturday with Skydive Skyranch.
