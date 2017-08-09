Taking the dive

Michael Burchfiel/Herald-Leader A pair of participants prepared to touch down during their dives at the SkyDive for Kids event on Saturday. Skydivers raised money for the Children’s Advocacy Center of Benton County.

The sky over the Siloam Springs Municipal Airport was filled Saturday with some of the Children's Advocacy Center's strongest supporters, as fundraisers took a jump for a cause this weekend. Supporters who had raised over $1,000 in pledges completed one day of skydives on Saturday with Skydive Skyranch.