Chamber breakfast honors school employees
Sunday, August 13, 2017
Teachers and school staff members were reminded of their far-reaching influence at the annual Chamber of Commerce Back to School Breakfast on Wednesday morning.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.