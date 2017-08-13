Full agenda set for Board of Directors meeting
n Items from the cancelled Aug. 1 meeting are included.
Sunday, August 13, 2017
Tuesday's Board of Directors meeting will see the governing body deal with a new set of agenda items in addition to the set of issues from the canceled Aug. 1 meeting.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.