JBU volleyball picked fourth in SAC

Photo courtesy of JBU Sports Information John Brown University volleyball players celebrate after winning a set against St. Gregory’s (Okla.) in the opening round of the Sooner Athletic Conference Tournament at Bill George Arena on Nov. 8, 2016. The Golden Eagles were picked by the conference coaches to finish fourth in the league for the 2017 season.

Coming off an 11-7 mark in conference play and a 21-12 overall record in 2016, the John Brown University volleyball team was selected to finish fourth in the Sooner Athletic Conference in 2017, according to the league coaches' preseason poll, the conference offices announced Monday, Aug. 7.