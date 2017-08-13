JBU volleyball picked fourth in SAC
Sunday, August 13, 2017
Coming off an 11-7 mark in conference play and a 21-12 overall record in 2016, the John Brown University volleyball team was selected to finish fourth in the Sooner Athletic Conference in 2017, according to the league coaches' preseason poll, the conference offices announced Monday, Aug. 7.
