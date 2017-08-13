Spanish artwork coming to St. Mary
Sunday, August 13, 2017
St. Mary Catholic Church will unveil several sculptures from Spain during a special mass on Tuesday celebrating the Ascension of Mary and the parish's 33rd anniversary.
