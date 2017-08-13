Updated report shows Kauffeld not at fault in wreck
n The wreck occured July 25 on U.S. Hwy 412.
Sunday, August 13, 2017
Steven Kauffeld, 50, of Siloam Springs, who was killed in a motorcycle wreck on July 25, was not at fault in the accident, according to an updated report from the Arkansas State Police.
