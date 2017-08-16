Carr to be honored by Oklahoma Hall of Fame

Michael Burchfiel/Herald-Leader West Siloam Springs, Okla., mayor Elaine Carr will be inducted into the Oklahoma Mayors’ Hall of Fame later this year.

It may be small geographically, but being the mayor of West Siloam Springs is no easy task. And now, the Oklahoma town's mayor for the past 17 years, Elaine Carr, will be honored for her continuing involvement in guiding the border community by being inducted into the Oklahoma Mayor's Hall of Fame.