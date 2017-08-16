Carr to be honored by Oklahoma Hall of Fame
Wednesday, August 16, 2017
It may be small geographically, but being the mayor of West Siloam Springs is no easy task. And now, the Oklahoma town's mayor for the past 17 years, Elaine Carr, will be honored for her continuing involvement in guiding the border community by being inducted into the Oklahoma Mayor's Hall of Fame.
