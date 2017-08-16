Literacy Council announces new director
Wednesday, August 16, 2017
Dogwood Literacy Council has a new director -- Charlie Muessemeyer -- and is getting ready to kick-off its fall programs with a celebration of International Literacy Day on Sept. 8.
