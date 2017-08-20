Golden Eagles predicted to win SAC

n It’s the first time the JBU men’s soccer team has been the preseason favorite.

By JBU Sports Information

Sunday, August 20, 2017

Photo courtesy of JBU Sports Information John Brown University men&#8217;s soccer players celebrate after scoring a goal against Southwest Baptist (Mo.) during an early-season game in 2016.
For the first time in program history, the John Brown University men's soccer team has been picked to win the Sooner Athletic Conference regular season title, according to the 2017 coaches' preseason poll, the conference offices announced Wednesday, Aug. 16.

