JBU women's soccer begins season ranked
n The Golden Eagles are No. 18 in the NAIA preseason Top 25.
Sunday, August 20, 2017
The John Brown University women's soccer team will open the 2017 season ranked No. 18 in the nation, the NAIA national offices announced Tuesday, Aug. 15.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.