Carver has high hopes for JBU volleyball

Photo courtesy of JBU Sports Information John Brown University senior Beth Brankle, of Siloam Springs, serves the ball during a volleyball match last season. The Golden Eagles start their 2017 season on Friday in the Oklahoma Wesleyan Invitational in Bartlesville, Okla.

The John Brown University volleyball team is a year older, a year more experienced and, head coach Ken Carver hopes, ready to make a move in the Sooner Athletic Conference.