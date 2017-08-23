Great expectations for SAC champion Golden Eagles
n The JBU women are picked to defend their conference title.
Wednesday, August 23, 2017
There's a lot to be excited about when it comes to the John Brown University women's soccer program.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.