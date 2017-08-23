Lions hope to build on positives
n Gravette coach Bill Harrelson believes the 4A-1 is the toughest conference in the state.
Wednesday, August 23, 2017
GRAVETTE -- Last season, the Gravette Lions traveled to the other side of the state and picked up a playoff victory for the first time since reaching the 4A quarterfinals in 2011. The Lions finished fourth in the rugged 4A-1 Conference. Head coach Bill Harrelson, in his 12th season at Gravette, believes his 2017 team will not have it any easier, but he expects to be more competitive and hopes this year's team has closed the gap between themselves and the top part of the conference.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.