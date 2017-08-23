Lions hope to build on positives

10 - Austin O’Brien

GRAVETTE -- Last season, the Gravette Lions traveled to the other side of the state and picked up a playoff victory for the first time since reaching the 4A quarterfinals in 2011. The Lions finished fourth in the rugged 4A-1 Conference. Head coach Bill Harrelson, in his 12th season at Gravette, believes his 2017 team will not have it any easier, but he expects to be more competitive and hopes this year's team has closed the gap between themselves and the top part of the conference.