Order of the Rainbow Girls installs officers

Photo submitted Siloam Springs Assembly #11 of the International Order of the Rainbow Girls recently installed officers. Pictured (front left) are Katlynn Ross, Andrea Austin, Avah Duncan, Olivia Heald, (back left) Michael Lewis, Julianna Coyles, Maddie King, Tabitha Eiland, Erica Springer, Cheyenne Parrish and Maribeth Reisbeck.

Siloam Springs Assembly #11 hosted members of the International Order of the Rainbow Girls from throughout Arkansas for the installation of officers.