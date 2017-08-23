The 11th Commandment
Wednesday, August 23, 2017
Two men sat at a booth giving away stickers. The stickers had a simple slogan: "LOVE FOR ALL--HATRED FOR NONE." The two men were Muslims. It is a universal truth that love overcomes fear. The Bible says, "God is love."
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.