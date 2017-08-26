Beever leads Lady Panthers in win over Greenwood
Saturday, August 26, 2017
FORT SMITH -- The Siloam Springs girls golf team picked up their second straight victory Thursday, edging Greenwood 268-271 in an 18-hole match played at Ben Geren Golf Course.
