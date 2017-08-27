A sweet lesson in economics
Sunday, August 27, 2017
Siloam Springs high school students had a sweet lesson in economics last week with the visit from Rick Boosey, owner of Kyya Chocolate in Elm Springs.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.