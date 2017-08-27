Camp Siloam breaks ground on $3 million project
Sunday, August 27, 2017
Campers at Camp Siloam, a Baptist-affiliated camp located on South Lincoln Street, are one step closer to having a new dining hall to enjoy meals and each other. Staff members and guests gathered at the camp on Tuesday to celebrate the official groundbreaking that marked the beginning of construction for a 30,000-square-foot dining hall, large enough to fit a full contingent of campers.
