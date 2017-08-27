Camp Siloam breaks ground on $3 million project

Michael Burchfiel/Siloam Sunday Camp Siloam staff broke ground Tuesday on the site of the new dining hall. Camp staff hopes work can be completed by mid-April.

Campers at Camp Siloam, a Baptist-affiliated camp located on South Lincoln Street, are one step closer to having a new dining hall to enjoy meals and each other. Staff members and guests gathered at the camp on Tuesday to celebrate the official groundbreaking that marked the beginning of construction for a 30,000-square-foot dining hall, large enough to fit a full contingent of campers.