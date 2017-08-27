Hornets shrug off mistakes, shut out Owls

n Colcord picked up a season-opening 27-0 win against Fairland.

By Graham Thomas

Sunday, August 27, 2017

Print item

Gary Comiskey/Special to Siloam Sunday Colcord (Okla.) senior wide receiver Matthew Farris attempts to catch a pass during the first quarter of Thursday&#8217;s season-opening game against Fairland (Okla.). The Hornets defeated the Owls 27-0.
Zoom

Gary Comiskey/Special to Siloam Sunday Colcord (Okla.) senior wide receiver Matthew Farris attempts to catch a pass during the first quarter of Thursday’s season-opening game against Fairland (Okla.). The Hornets defeated the Owls 27-0.

COLCORD, Okla. -- Colcord (Okla.) was plagued by penalties and mistakes in its season-opening game Thursday night, but the Hornets still had plenty of power to overwhelm Fairland (Okla.) in a 27-0 victory.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.

Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.