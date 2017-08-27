Hornets shrug off mistakes, shut out Owls

Gary Comiskey/Special to Siloam Sunday Colcord (Okla.) senior wide receiver Matthew Farris attempts to catch a pass during the first quarter of Thursday’s season-opening game against Fairland (Okla.). The Hornets defeated the Owls 27-0.

COLCORD, Okla. -- Colcord (Okla.) was plagued by penalties and mistakes in its season-opening game Thursday night, but the Hornets still had plenty of power to overwhelm Fairland (Okla.) in a 27-0 victory.