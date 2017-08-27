JBU men defeated on opening night

Photo courtesy of JBU Sports Information Mobile (Ala.) Guilherme Altoe makes a stop on Kelvin Omondi’s shot, but Omondi snared the rebound and scored to give JBU a 1-0 lead Friday night in its season-opener. Mobile scored a pair of goals to end the second half and defeated the Golden Eagles 2-1.

Much to the delight of a big opening night crowd at Alumni Field, John Brown's men scored an early goal to take a 1-0 lead in its season opener.