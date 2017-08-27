JBU volleyball wins first two
Sunday, August 27, 2017
BARTLESVILLE, Okla. -- The John Brown University volleyball team grabbed a pair of victories, sweeping past fellow Arkansas college Lyon and surviving tournament host Oklahoma Wesleyan on Friday on day one of the OKWU Invitational.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.