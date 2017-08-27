Junior high volleyball teams lose in Rogers
Sunday, August 27, 2017
ROGERS -- The Siloam Springs ninth-grade volleyball team won its first game Tuesday against Rogers, but the Lady Panthers dropped the next two as the Lady Mounties rallied for a 2-1 victory (23-25, 25-15, 15-8) inside W.E. King Arena.
