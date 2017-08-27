Panthers can't slow down Blackhawks

Bud Sullins/Special to Siloam Sunday Siloam Springs senior running back Kevin Canales runs over Pea Ridge’s Jake Adams on his way to the endzone during the Panthers’ scrimmage at Pea Ridge last Tuesday. Pea Ridge defeated Siloam Springs 25-14 in the two-quarter scrimmage.

PEA RIDGE --Siloam Springs matched Pea Ridge score for score early in the two teams' scrimmage on Tuesday, but the impressive offensive firepower of the Blackhawks proved to be too much for the Panthers.