SSHS volleyball drops first two matches
n The Lady Panthers lost a pair of 3-1 road decisions to Rogers and Paris.
Sunday, August 27, 2017
ROGERS -- The Siloam Springs volleyball team dropped its second straight match to open the 2017 season Thursday, losing 3-1 to Rogers High at W.E. King Arena.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.