Apple Crest Inn has new owners

Photo submitted Ric and Debbie Stripling were the speakers for the Siloam Springs Civitan Club’s bi-monthly meeting in August. They are pictured with Civitan Dixie Shoptaw. The Striplings have purchased Apple Crest Inn in Gentry as their personal residence as well as an in-home facility caring for individuals with physical and mental needs. They work closely with Pathfinders, who provide their residents services that are needed. The Striplings also offer respite care for individuals with developmental disabilities and their caretakers in order to give the caretakers time needed away.

