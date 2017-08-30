Balafas earns defensive honor
Wednesday, August 30, 2017
Following her first outing in a Golden Eagle kit, John Brown women's soccer freshman Audrey Balafas earned this week's Sooner Athletic Defensive Player of the Week, the conference offices announced on Monday morning.
