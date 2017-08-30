Local teacher completes national food safety and nutrition training

Photo submitted Bee Fink, a teacher at Siloam Springs Middle School, was one of 30 teachers nationwide chosen to complete a food science training program developed and implemented in a partnership between the Food and Drug Administration, National Science Teachers Association and Graduate School USA.

Bee Fink, a family consumer science teacher at Siloam Springs Middle School, has a new trove of food science information to pass on to her students and fellow teachers after spending a week at a selective training program in Washington, D.C., this summer.