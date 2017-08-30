Local teacher completes national food safety and nutrition training

From farm to table, teachers explore the science behind nation’s food supply

By Janelle Jessen

Wednesday, August 30, 2017

Photo submitted Bee Fink, a teacher at Siloam Springs Middle School, was one of 30 teachers nationwide chosen to complete a food science training program developed and implemented in a partnership between the Food and Drug Administration, National Science Teachers Association and Graduate School USA.
Bee Fink, a family consumer science teacher at Siloam Springs Middle School, has a new trove of food science information to pass on to her students and fellow teachers after spending a week at a selective training program in Washington, D.C., this summer.

