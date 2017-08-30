Siloam Springs police mobilize against DWI

The Siloam Spring Police Department is participating in the statewide Labor Day DWI "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over" Mobilization between Aug. 16, 2017, and Sept. 4, 2017. The latest statistics by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reveal in 2015, 10,265 people were killed nationwide in drunk-driving crashes. The department's goal is to keep intoxicated drivers off the roadways and to educate the public to make responsible decisions when considering the decision to drive after choosing to consume alcohol.

