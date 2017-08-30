Spider Man
Wednesday, August 30, 2017
Eddie is a long-time friend of mine living east of Springfield, Mo. Heck of a salesman, loves to hunt, used to race cars as a hobby. He is a big dude, about 6-foot-2 and around 200 pounds, mostly muscle. He's a friendly guy but doesn't take crap from anyone. Loves beer, an occasional chew of tobacco, and a piled-high plate of ribs. He's got a nice home, lovely wife, and great kids. Just your typical manly All-American kind of guy.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.