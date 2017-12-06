JBU Hosts 75th Annual Christmas Candlelight Service

Photo submitted John Brown University's 75th annual Candlelight Services will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 7, Friday, Dec. 8, and Saturday, Dec. 9, at the Cathedral of the Ozarks.

John Brown University will ring in the Christmas season with the 75th annual Candlelight Services at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 7, Friday, Dec. 8, and Saturday, Dec. 9, in the Cathedral of the Ozarks.