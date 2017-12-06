Lady Panthers come up short in OT

Mike Capshaw/Hearld-Leader Siloam Springs senior Kenlie Noel drives baseline while being defended by Prayor (Okla.) High's Beverly Caraway during Monday's openign round of the Jerry Oquin Basketball Tournament in Inola, Okla. The Lady Panthers lost 66-61 in overtime.

INOLA, Okla. -- One field goal in overtime wasn't enough for the Siloam Springs Lady Panthers to open the Jerry Oquin Basketball Tournament on Monday.