Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader Four Siloam Springs volleyball players were recognized with 6A-West Conference awards. Senior Allie Bowman, left, was named all-conference honorable mention, while juniors Ellie Lampton, Chloe Price and senior Shaylon Sharp were all-conference. The award ceremony was held Sunday at the Siloam Springs High School theater.

Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader

