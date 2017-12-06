Men pick up road win at Southwestern Christian
Wednesday, December 6, 2017
BETHANY, Okla. -- Down six midway through the first half, the John Brown University men's basketball team went on a game-winning rally over the next stretch, aided by a season-high 18 points from junior Marquis Waller, and picked up a key 84-73 win over Southwestern Christian (Okla.) inside Pickens-Springer Gymnasium on Saturday evening.
